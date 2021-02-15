Catalan separatists set to hold onto power

Spain's ruling socialists won the most votes in Sunday's elections for Catalonia's regional parliament, but separatists strengthened their majority overall.

Separatist parties won enough seats on Sunday (February 14) in Catalonia's regional parliament to strengthen their majority and likely maintain control.

However, a strong showing for the local branch of Spain's ruling Socialists suggests there will be dialog, rather than a breakup, with Madrid.

The result's unlikely to lead to a repeat of the chaotic, short-lived declaration of independence from Spain that took place in 2017, and triggered the country's deepest political crisis for decades.

For close to a decade, regional elections have been dominated by the push for independence.

But on Sunday, healthcare and the economy were at the forefront of voters minds.

Separatists won 50.9% of the vote, surpassing the 50% threshold for the first time.

The largest - the leftist ERC - said it would lead the regional government and seek the support of other parties for a referendum on independence.

It's led by acting regional chief Pere Aragones: "Sit and talk.

I would like to send a message to European authorities, the results are clear.

We, the pro-independence parties have a majority, we have reached more than 50% of the popular vote.

The Catalan people have spoken, the time has come to negotiate a referendum of self-determination.

Please get involved." The Socialists won the highest percentage - and the same number of seats as the separatists - meaning they will also try to form a government.

But that would require an unlikely alliance, however, with other parties.