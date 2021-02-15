Vaccine trials with kids underway in Minnesota

The doctor running the trial says kids probably won't get the same dose as adults... but that's part of what the next study will be about.

Before new medications hit the market... adults are almost always researched before kids.

And that's no different with the covid?

"*19 vaccine.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us in the studio to tell us about the only group in minnesota conducting vaccine trials with kids right now.

Since december... hundreds of teenagers have been given the moderna's covid?

"*19 vaccine at the clinical research insititue in minneapolis.

Currently, moderna's vaccine can be used on kids 18 and older and its trial for 12?

"* o 18?

"*year?

"*olds has 3 thousa participants.

Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 16 and older and it's currently testing two thousand three hundred 12?

"* to 15?

"*year?

* parents can't just sign their children up for the trial... the child must agree to it.

The doctor who runs the institute says he's never seen so much interest in any of the trials they've done.

The doctor who runs the vaccine trials at johns hopkins univeristy says she expects both of these manufacturers to submit their applications thank you madelyne.

The doctor currently running the trials in minneapolis says kids probably won't get the same dose as adults... but that's