7.3-magnitude earthquake causes hundreds of thousands of homes to shake in Japan

According to the filmer, he is a Vietnamese international student in Japan.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Fukushima, Japan, causing hundreds of thousands of homes to shake on Monday (February 15).

His bed shook when he was sleeping and he got up to see the aquarium and the lamp vibrating.

This is the first time for him to experience earthquake and the siren howling made him move out of his house.

According to reports, the at least 7.3-magnitude 7.3 earthquake on a scale from 0 to 7 of Japan occurred at a depth of 54 km off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, near the earthquake's epicentre that caused the tsunami that killed more than 18,000 people a year.

2011.

Earthquakes involve many aftershocks, including a strong aftershock of 4.7 degrees.

The strong earthquake was felt widely across Japan, including four tremors in the capital Tokyo, causing many buildings to shake.

No anomalies were immediately reported at the Fukushima nuclear plants.

The operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant said they are checking the facility's status.

More than 120 people were injured and many buildings were destroyed.