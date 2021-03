Elsewhere in the swiac...north central was at clay city... third quarter no one guard clay city's reilly myers so he says find...i'll shot it, bang.... north central in transition...nice passing...they find tyler vaugn in the corner...three ball, corner pocket...its good...vaughn had 17... deshawn clark has been having himself a season and he went off again tonight....the t-bird says 1-2-3....he had a game-high 26.... north central