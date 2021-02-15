Loogootee wins over Evansvile Christian

1a, number two loogootee was at home against evansville christian.

1st qtr, lions moving the ball to luke as the junior drills the corner three to extend loogootee's early lead.

Later in the qtr, terrific lead pass from isaac eagle to silas bauer down low for the easy two points.

Lions really keeping the pressure on as jordan wildman drills a three pointer of his own to keep loogootee on their run.

Final minute of the qtr, watch as loogootee works the ball back around to the inbounder jordan wildman for another corner three.

He finished with 19.

And loogootee monsters evansville christian at jack butcher arena as