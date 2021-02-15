Skip to main content
Further footage of armoured vehicles on the streets of Yangon, Myanmar

Armoured vehicles have been deployed in Myanmar's major cities two weeks after the military coup and the detention of the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Footage filmed in Yangon by @hazzel_ray shows a column of military vehicles.

