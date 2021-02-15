Local doctors call this season's flu cases 'non consequential'

To dominate the headlines, health officials are giving an update on another virus usually at it's peak this time of year.

Kq2's ron johnson spoke with the st.

Joseph health department today and has more now on where we stand when it comes to the flu this year.

<<ron johnson reportingit's been about 11 months now since covid-19 precautions became a part of our daily lives.

And while we're certainly not out of the woods when it comes to the virus, that other virus usually in the spotlight this time of year has taken a major backseat[dr. davin turner] influenza has almost been non consequential to be honest with you.

We've seen so few cases we can hardly believe it in the medical community.early fears of a potential twindemic this winter seem to have been for naught.that leaves healthcare officials breathing a sigh of relief.

[connie werner] i'm grateful that out flu cases have been low [werner] the flu symptoms and the covid symptoms are so similar that to have both of them attack at the same time would be a great pressure to our healthcare system.

There's some debate over what exactly is causing the sharp decline in flu cases, but there is agreement that all of our social distancing is having an impact.

Health officials remind us that these precautions we're taking are universal to all airborne viruses [werner] the steps that we're taking aren't specific to covid, wearing the mask, washing your hands, staying home when you're sick, not gathering in groups when you're not sure that somebody else is ill, that's not covid specific, that's just protecting you against airborne diseases.

They say this side benefit of nearly stopping influenza in its tracks this year is proof that our precautions are effective to some degreethey want us all to keep this in mind after the covid-19 pandemic is a thing of the past [werner] these work, so if we could really take to heart that we can keep ourselves healthy, our community healthy going forward, i would like to see us learn and forward in the future and maybe numbers for flu season when covid isn't our primary ron johnson kq2 news the month of february is usually the peak time for influenza cases.

