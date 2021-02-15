Mass vaccination event held in Cameron

More mass vaccinations happening across northwest missouri, today about two thousand doses of the moderna vaccine were given out to those eligible in cameron.

We stopped by the vaccination event to check in on how it's going and spoke to some people eager to roll up their sleeves for that first dose.

<<ron johnson reporting saturday in cameron, car after car filled the usually quiet streets in town.

As people showed up to the latest mass vaccination event held at the local high school.today it's going fabulous.many making their appointments to receive that first dose of the vaccine been waiting for a while and wanted to make sure i got it while i could.

Originally scheduled to be a drive through event much like others we've seen across our area, this one modified thanks to the extreme weatherwe had to pivot a little bit because of the weather it's very cold outside today.that cold though not stopping people from getting their first shot of the vaccine, got right in got my shot and here i am.

This woman, a special education teacher from lathrop says she been doing about all she could to fight the virus in her classroom.we have to wear all masks all day long, we have a huge bottle of germ-x that we keep just been an interesting school year.the virus has already had some affect on everyone we spoke with family members have gotten itmy parents are in st.

Louis and we have had them quarantined since march of last year.my boys and i all had covid back in julynow as these first doses of the vaccine continue to roll out in missouri they all hope it signals the beginning of the end of the pandemic as well as that first step to getting back to normal.

Just to try to get my life back on track and get everybody else's too.

Protecting myself and protecting my classroom , my kidsi just think it's gonna help us along our way.

Right now those categorized in the state's phases 1-a, and 1-b tiers 1 and 2 are eligible for the vaccine.

Organizers said the next vaccination event held in northwest misssouri will be in holt county, next week, you can sign up for the state's vaccine navigator to be alerted to this and other mass vaccination events held during the rollout.