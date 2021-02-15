Goods scatter on floor in supermarket as 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

According to the filmer, she is a Vietnamese international student in Japan.

Goods scattered on floor in a supermarket as a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Fukushima in Japan on February 13.

According to the filmer, she is a Vietnamese international student in Japan.The earthquake suddenly occurred when she was shopping in a supermarket.

The ground was shaking and the goods on the shelves fell onto the floor.

Shoppers panicked to find a shelter.

The quake lasted for about 40 seconds but the aftershocks continued to rock the area for the next few hours and officials warned local residents to be wary.

Many people have sought refuge in evacuation centres.