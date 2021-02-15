Restaurants mostly deserted on Valentine's Day

Year.

Sunday was valentine's day, but it may not have been very easy to tell.

Many of the tell tale signs of the day of love were nowhere to be found this year due to the pandemic.

Kq2's ron johnson stopped by one local pizza restaurant to see how they're getting through this valentine's day like no other.

<<ron johnson reporting at most restaurants valentine's day usually means a packed house, but not this year valentine's day last year was much different than valentine's day this year so farat il lazzarone on frederick, the owner says the pizza place has more days like this thanks to the pandemic, though he adds business is up and down.

There are definitely days where it is busy there are days when it is not busy.

Those days when it's not so busy have taken their toll on places like the pizza restaurant, staff saying they've have to make many of the all too familiar adjustments to get through this timehad to cut labor, cut everything back, do more with less, it's just the only way to really get through it.

We definitely seen an up in curbside and take out over the last year.we'd be remiss if we didn't mention sunday's weather didn't help, but the bitter cold and snowy conditions didn't keep everyone away i had a good idea that the weather was gonna be pretty poor but it didn't stop us from getting some good pizza.

We found one lone couple enjoying their valentine's day in the restaurant, they said they wanted to get out and have as normal of a restaurant experience as they could.

Just having the normalcy of going out to eat and celebrating the day together.

Restaurant staff said they're remaining optimistic about the future in the midst of all the uncertainty, once it warms back up it's gonna be fine vaccines are coming out people are starting to feel a little more safe.

It's gonna pick back up we just have to get through this winter.

And they're not the only ones waiting for the day we can all gather in crowds againi can't wait till things are back to normal, i miss just normal human connection and everybody being out and about and getting to see people hug people handshakes high fives all that fun stuff.

Il lazzarone considered closing early yesterday because of the lack of traffic in the restarant.