85,16,385 beneficiaries vaccinated till Feb 15: Health Ministry

"85,16,385 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6pm on February 15," informed Health Ministry Joint Secretary Mandeep Bhandari during a press conference on February 15.

61,54,894 healthcare workers vaccinated.

Of which, first dose of vaccine has been given to 60,57,162 while second dose has been given to 97,732 beneficiaries.

Around 14 states have recorded coverage of more than 70%."