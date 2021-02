Suresh Raina inaugurates MS Dhoni's cricket academy in Ahmedabad

With an aim to provide robust cricket coaching and nurture young talent, former cricketer Suresh Raina inaugurated MS Dhoni's cricket academy in Ahmedabad on February 15.

The academy will comprise state-of-the-art coaching techniques to teach and develop budding cricketers in the city.

Academy will expand its footprint in other states soon.