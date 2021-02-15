What you need to know: Feb. 15

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Feb.

Coronavirus deaths continue to climb in our state... despite drops in the rate of new infections and hospitalizations..

California on sunday reported another 408 deaths, bringing the total since the outbreak began to more than 47 thousand... the highest in the nation.

Despite the grim death count, health officials are confident that we're emerging from the worst surge of the pandemic.

The california republican party is giving $125,000 to the campaign aimed at recalling democratic gov.

Gavin newsom.

The infusion of cash comes at a critical time for organizers, who are required to collect 1.5 million valid petition signatures by mid-march to qualify the proposal for the ballot.

The funds will go toward hiring workers to gather signatures instead of volunteers.

## in washington - democrats... now turning to covid relief... writing up details for a vote next week.

Their proposal includes billions for schools, which the cdc says should be spent on ventilation.

The agency says that, plus wearing masks, and vaccinating teachers, should get kids safely back to class.

New overnight - a house fire in oroville.

We know it happened in the area of baldwin and yard st.

Oroville dispatch says the call came in around 4-10 a-m.

Right now jafet serrato is on his way to learning how the fire started.### this morning - keep your eyes out for this man.

He's a suspect in sunday's attempted break in at the u-s bank on placer and pine in downtown redding..

Take a good look.

If you were in that area around noon sunday - you may remember the tan pants - black hoodie.

Officers say the bank was closed when he broke the front door.... but the man was not able to make entry... and no one was hurt.

If you have information- call redding