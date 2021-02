Dia Mirza ties knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi

'RHTDM' actress Dia Mirza tied knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15.

Dia Mirza looked extremely gorgeous and elegant in her bridal look.

Newly-wed posed for the shutterbugs.

Dia also distributed sweets to the paparazzi and thanked them for their love, support and wishes.