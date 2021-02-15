Johnny 'Football' Manziel made his debut in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) League

Check out some highlights from Johnny Manziel's debut in the Fan Controlled Football League.
Johnny Manziel rushes for TD in Fan Controlled Football league debut, says 'win or lose we booze'
Manziel won the Heisman Trophy back in 2012
Johnny Manziel returning to action with new Fan Controlled Football league but not looking to make a return to the NFL