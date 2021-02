Drone footage captures the winter storm of Texas Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 01:09s 15 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Drone footage captures the winter storm of Texas Snowflakes fall, sleet rain coming down, thunderstorm lighting, and aerial footage was captured through a drone in Galveston, Texas, as the winter storm continues across the nation on Monday (February

Snowflakes fall, sleet rain coming down, thunderstorm lighting, and aerial footage was captured through a drone in Galveston, Texas, as the winter storm continues across the nation on Monday (February 15).