Johnson refuses to guarantee that this will be the final lockdown

Boris Johnson admitted he could not guarantee there would be no further lockdowns although he stressed that “science is now unquestionably in the ascendancy over the disease”.The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference: “I can’t give that guarantee, of course not, because we are battling with nature, with a disease that is capable of mutating and changing.
UK Schools to Reopen ‘As Fast As Possible’, says Johnson
ODN
Pressure is growing on the UK government to reopen schools, as MPs called for a ‘route map’ amid concerns for children’s..