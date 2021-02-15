Bill Gates says getting to zero emissions will be 'best thing we've ever done'
"It should be a cause that humanity can come together on.

It'll be hard, but if we achieve it, it'll be the best thing we've ever done," says Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation and Founder of Breakthrough Energy.