Larry The Cat Marks 10 Years at Downing Street

Larry the cat, the four-legged inhabitant of 10 Downing Street, is marking 10 years as Britain’s mouse-catcher-in-chief.

Larry was adopted and started living at Downing Street, the official home of the British prime minister, in February 2011.

He was brought in for his mousing skills, and became the first cat at Number 10 to be given the official title of Chief Mouser.

Larry is the prime minister’s cat, and he has had David Cameron, Theresa May and currently Boris Johnson as owners.

During his time at Number 10, he managed to keep rival cat Palmerston from the Foreign Office at bay.

Now Larry is only one year away from equalling Margaret Thatcher’s time at Downing Street.

Report by Avagninag.

