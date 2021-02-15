Goose Rescued from Frozen Canal

Occurred on February 11, 2021 / Birmingham, UK Info from Licensor: "I recorded the video myself and all this happened on Thursday when I went to feed the goose in the canal just like loads of people do every day.

I realized that the goose was stuck in the ice so I stayed there and tried to feed him cause he was hungry by throwing some food where he could reach.

People then kept coming and coming to feed him but obviously couldn’t.

We tried breaking the ice but it was too thick and couldn’t break it all the way.

Then someone phoned the fire department and rspca and they came and rescued the goose.

The goose is now safe and will be back in the canal when the temperatures go up and the ice melts.

We learned that people had called him different names such as Bob, Garry, Paddles, Goose, and Lucky."