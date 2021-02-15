Reach Services continues to need your help

However, monetary donations will be most helpful.

He says that the outpouring of support has been tremendous.

News 10 spoke with a representative with Reach Services.

A warming center in terre haute is also open tonight.

Saint stephens episcopal church on north 7th street has served as a warming center for a week.

This is a partnership between the church... "reach services"... and the "wabash valley homeless coalition."

News 10 spoke with a "reach services" spokesperson.

He says the community has offered "tremendous" support fo these efforts to keep people safe and warm.

That said... the organization needs donations -- specifically money.

You can send donations to "reach services" headquarters.

You can also drop off donations at that location.

There is also an option to donate online.

