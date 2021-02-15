Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, February 15, 2021

Top 10 DC Extended Universe Controversies

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:27s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 DC Extended Universe Controversies
Top 10 DC Extended Universe Controversies

Even superheroes can stir up controversy.

For this list, we’ll be looking at creative decisions and behind the scenes problems that ignited backlash towards the DCEU.

Even superheroes can stir up controversy.

For this list, we’ll be looking at creative decisions and behind the scenes problems that ignited backlash towards the DCEU.

Our countdown includes “Wonder Woman 1984”, "Justice League", "Man of Steel", and more!

You might like