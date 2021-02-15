Jeweler Sees Increase In Sales

While many industries are struggling during this pandemic, the jewelry business appears to be on the upswing.

And older.

While many industries are struggling during this pandemic?

"*?

"*?

"*?

"* the business appears to be on the upswing.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has the details.

I'm at rochester lapidary jewelers where business is booming.

One of the items that people are coming into buy are engagement rings.

Right now this jewelery store has increased its inventory by 20 percent to keep up with demand.

Owner adam kirckof says the summer months are typically engagement season.

Kirckof says the pandemic has changed when and how people are getting engaged.

He says, though, the pandemic is bringing people closer together... and that's reflected in his sales.

"but it just hasn't stopped.

We are seeing all types of rings being sold.

There is not just one inparticular so we are having to stay stocked up in three stone rings halos everyone wants some of the same styles as there freinds because they like them but they want them to be a little different."

It's not just engagement rings that folks are buy they are also purchasing kirckof says this past december the store increased its inventory by 50 percent.

He believes many customers were spending the holidays with their immediate family and decided to buy bigger