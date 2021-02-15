President's Day Marked With Aquittal Of Trump

He was accused of inciting the January 6th insurrection at the US capital.

This president's day is marked by the acquittal of former president Trump.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with what implications the trial may have down the line.

Jessica.

Katie ?

"* senators wrapped up former president trump's impeachment trial over the weekend..

The vote was 57 to 43 which fell short of the two?

"*thirds majority needed to convict.

This is the second senate impeachment trail in which former president trump has been acquitted.

Kimt news three political analyst rayce hardy says it's important to note while senator mcconnel voted president on constitutional grounds..

He mentioned in his speech after the vote he thinks trump could face criminal charges for his involvement in inciting the violence ?

"* noting that former presidents are not immune for prosecution.

He winked several times, figuratively, at the judicial system that now it's time for the judicial system accordingchw citizen donald trump in the courtroom.

Rayce also says this vote was unusual with seven republicans joining democrats to vote "guilty" all seven of those republican senators are facing backlash which hardy says could have consequences when it comes time to pass bi?

"* partisan legislation.

Live in rochester?

"* jessica bringe thank you jessica.

House democrats did warn during the trial ?

"* a vote to convict was necessary to prevent a