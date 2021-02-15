Camera captures 7.3 magnitude earthquake at Tokyo Int’l Airport

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit Japan's northeast region on Saturday, February 13 at around 11:08 p.m.

The tremor was also felt in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

A video posted on social media captured the moments the earthquake happened at Tokyo International Airport.

