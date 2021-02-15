Oregon makes seniors 75 and older eligible for the vaccine

Despite the state-level plan, local availability is likely to be delayed and sporadic due to the shortage of doses.

Phase 1-b group 3 are now eligible for the covid-19 vaccine.

This group is made up of people 75 and older.

Jackson county public health officials say it is still seeing a shortage in the vaccine supply.

Health officials say there is the potential to vaccine 4 to 5-thousand people per day... but jackson county will be getting 18-hundred doses of the moderna vaccine.

13-hundred of those doses will be allocated from the state for people who are 75 and older.

Public health says the shortage will cause the distribution of vaccines to be slow.

We're meeting and we're figuring it out, figuring out what to do with the limited vaccine, um, so that it is accessible and that there isn't confusion about where people can get the vaccine.

It just may take them longer to get it than what they would like.

Public health says that people in phase 1-b groups 2 to 5 may not get an appointment right away.

Just a reminder people 70 and older are eligible starting next week.

Then people 65 and older are eligible the week of march first.

Just a reminder