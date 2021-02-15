Homeowner finds her two naughty Boxer dogs have torn up her living room

Two naughty Boxer dogs tear up Rachel's living room (the filmer) in Watertown, South Dakota, while she is gone on February 3, 2021.

Two naughty Boxer dogs tear up Rachel's living room (the filmer) in Watertown, South Dakota, while she is gone on February 3, 2021.

The couch was knocked into the wooden stair railing, and several spindles were broken off.

"Let's get more boxer's Rachel says because everyone needs a bunch of Boxers running around...," Rachel sarcastically says as she films the damages.