Weekend Boost for Restaurants

Celebrations weren't just about sharing the holiday with significant others ?

"* but with restaurants as well!

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from chester's kitchen and bar in downtown rochester with how the weekend festivities are giving businesses a financial boost.

Jessica.

George ?

"* it's no secret it's been a rough year for restaurants ?

"* and couples wee happy to share the love this weekend by filling reservations to the max for valentines day.

Chester's kitchen and bar says dining traffic has been picking up as governor walz dials back on covid?

"*19 restrictions.

Starting on saturday restaurants were allowed to have up to 250 customers while leaving the maximum capacity at 50 percent.

Restaurants are now allowed to stay open until 11 p?

"*m which chester's says s all helping to fill the seats.

We're definitely seeing people that want to stay out a little longer and a little later at night so it's nice to have another hour to add on to that for their experience with us if they're having a couple drinks or having a late dinner so it's been nice.

Chester's does say there were around 200 customers both saturday and sunday during their valentines dining hours.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three.

Thank you jessica.

At the risk of editorializing?

"*?

"* ?

"* valentine and i had dinner at chester's last night and the gourmet meatloaf was exquisite.

Restrictions on indoor entertainment and private event celebrations also relaxed this weekend..

With capacity increasing for both.