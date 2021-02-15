Space Probe ‘Hope’ Captures Out-Of-This-World Image Of Mars Surface

Celebrations broke out at mission control in Dubai last week as a spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates swung into orbit around Mars after a 300-million-mile journey that took seven months.
The United Arab Emirates has published the first image of Mars sent by its space probe.