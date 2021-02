Family of lawyer killed in officer-involved crash demands accountability

The daughter of prominent attorney Clifford Woodards is opening up about the grief and sadness her family is coping with following his death.

She’s also sharing steps she’s taking to pay tribute to her father.

“He was an amazing father," said Melissa Connelly-Woodards, daughter of Clifford Woodards.

"His wit and sarcasm are something he is very remembered for.”