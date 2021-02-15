Gov. Cuomo Takes Responsibility For Information ‘Void’ On Nursing Homes

Fighting for is his political life, Gov.
Andrew Cuomo held an emotional press conference Monday claiming there was no cover-up of information regarding nursing home deaths.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Cuomo took responsibility for what he called an information "void," which created skepticism, cynicism and anxiety for those who..
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's cover-up of nursing home deaths is "reprehensible" and should spur New Yorkers to "recall" the governor,..