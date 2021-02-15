Tornado Recovery

A mom talks tells us how her young family has had to move 9 times while waiting on her home to be repaired from the Easter Tornado.

Almost a year since tornados tore through the tennessee valley and north georgia that easter sunday.

News 12's winston reed speaks with a mother in chattanooga who wants nothing more than for her children to move back into their home.

"it's just been a struggle.

It's been stressful.

It's hard to sleep."

Carolyn hines and her family have moved 9 times since the easter sunday tornado.

"we've had to leave bnb's and hotels as well because sometimes the insurance company wouldn't pay the bill on time."

Now, as hines waits for her home to be rebuilt, she has to pay everything out of pocket.

"it's 15 hundred dollars a month to live over here and of course i still have 730 dollar mortgage that i've been paying faithfully."

To make things worse, carolyn and her children have to maximize the little space they currently have in their rental home by sleeping with their mattresses on the floor.

"the children are stressed out.

They're asking questions like 'when are we going to go back home."

Hines says she is at the mercy of her mortage company who is withholding the finances needed to rebuild her home.

"i just feel like if you pay your insurance on time, if you pay your mortgage one time, these people shouldn't hesitate to pay when it's time to pay."

Hines says she shared her story with news 12 for people who face similar adversity.

"be prepared to wait.

If you have to go through this, be prepared to wait because it's gonna take a while."

Reporting in chattanooga winston reed news 12