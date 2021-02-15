Half of the flights at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport delayed or canceled

Home.- - half of gulport-biloxi- international airport flights - have been delayed or canceled a- winter storm- freezes travel.

- as a major winter storm rolls - across the country, travel- has been slowed significantly.- early this morning, at least- four flights arriving at or - departing from the gulfport-- biloxi international- airport were canceled.- two more flights were delayed.- news 25 chatted with a visitor- from orlando, who will be - having an extended vacation.- - "all my flights were canceled from gulfport - to dallas all the flights are - cancelled and from gulfport to- charlotte all the flights - are book so ill not get to go - home till thursday" travelers concerned about delay- or cancellations- are encouraged to check the - status of their flights with- their