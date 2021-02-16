Thomas Tuchel unhappy with ‘reckless’ tackle that injured Tammy Abraham

Thomas Tuchel hit out at Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles’ “reckless” tackle that left Tammy Abraham with an ankle injury.Lascelles avoided any censure from referee Peter Bankes despite a scissor tackle that upended the Chelsea striker in the Newcastle area.Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner scored as Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners to climb into the Premier League’s top four for the first time since December.