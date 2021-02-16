Viewers Share Photos Of Ice Storm

WAAY 31 anchor Najahe Sherman gives us a look at some moments our viewers captured from Monday's winter storm.

Lines to help restore power to the area.

New at 6 - we have a closer look at what many of you are dealing with tonight.

Waay 31 anchor najahe sherman shows us some of the moments our viewers captured of today's winter storm.

Waay 31 viewer inez bitner sent us this picture from cherokee, alabama... a blanket of snow covered the area near her home... and viewer bonnie perry from taft, tennessee sent waay 31 these pictures of ice covered trees.

While some of the images might be pretty to look at..

They have created very dangerous conditions across north alabama.

The weight of the ice caused the tree to snap and land on top of this red jeep.

In morgan county you can see a tree down on red bank road.

The flint volunteer fire department and morgan county rescue squad worked to clear the scene.

The morgan county sheriff's department posted this wreck on its facebook page today... warning drives to stay off the roads.

Najahe sherman, waay 31 news we would like to see pictures of the winter weather where you are.

Send them to share@waaytv.c om.

We might use them on air and online.