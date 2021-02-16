Republican lawmaker shunned by his family over vote to convict Trump

Republican Rep.
Adam Kinzinger’s own family has shunned him in a handwritten letter over his vote to impeach former President Trump for incitement.
Republican Rep.
Adam Kinzinger’s own family has shunned him in a handwritten letter over his vote to impeach former President Trump for incitement.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) presents a long list of Republicans and former Trump administration officials who have criticized Donald..
CNN’s Kyung Lah speaks with Trump supporters in Washington state who say they feel betrayed after Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) voted..