Retail pharmacies in Oregon get first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses

A representative for Safeway and Albertsons said that they anticipate having more appointments available on Thursday.

Of pharmacy option to distribute the coronavirus vaccine could add an additional hundred doses for the county.

Safeway and albertsons are continuing efforts to vaccinate more people inside its pharmacy locations.

Officials say each pharamacy across oregon and southern washington are expected to receive around 1-hundred doses this week.

They're currently working on rescheduling appointments after inclement weather in portland caused delays.

So far, they've vaccinated 13-thousand 5-hundred people inside there pharmacy locations.

"and for us to be able to talk to our local pharmacy clientele that we work with every day and to be able to help that person with the covid vaccination and, you know, be a large player in our community when it comes to vaccines is just meant the world to us and we really can't get them in soon enough."

Mcginnis says new appointments will open up