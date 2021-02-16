LawCall: Act Of God Defense

Attorney Michael Timberlake discusses what is legally considers an "act of God" and your legal responsibility to do what is right.

We're starting off having this act of god defense.

I'm used to hearing about act of god things related to weather events, a tornado or something like that.

But sometimes you're hit by another car their insurance company may claim the wreck was unavoidable.

So what is the act of god defense to car accidents?

Michael timberlake: well, there's not technically an act of god defense.

Everybody has an obligation to do what is reasonably safe when they're operating a motor vehicle on the roadway.

I had somebody called me one time and they said, hey, i was out on 565 and my car spun out and i slid off the side of the road because to have ice, and i was stopped there, and then another car came along and it spun out the side of the road and it hit me.

I said, well, it's going to be hard to make a claim against that person for doing the exact same thing that you were doing under the circumstances.

So really the question is, what is reasonable under the circumstances?

And when you look at the situation, you look at, okay, what is reasonable given the weather conditions that are there?

There's -- just because there's weather or there is an act of god doesn't mean that there is some, you know, immunity that attaches.

Everybody still has an opportunity to -- and an obligation to act reasonably under the circumstances, and that is going to be the ultimate decision at the end of the day when you're determining, you know,