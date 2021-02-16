California expands vaccine eligibility to people with severe health conditions

Next month people 16 to 64-years-old with underlying health conditions would be eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Fire.

As the state of california expands eligibility for the covid19 vaccine..

Do local counties even have access to the doses to keep up?

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding.

Ana -- is shasta county still managing it's rollout, or has the state stepped in?

Shasta county is still in charge of it's vaccine plan hayley - but tells me supply continues to be an issue.

The state announced that people 16 to 64 years old with severe health conditions will be next in line to get vaccinated for covid 19.

Ruth plato lives in redding it gives a chance for people who have cancer, diabetes, and what other diseases and immune problems you can think of a chance to survive and not be worries.

Abhishek chaturvedi lives in fremont i think it's a great move because the more people that get it, it's going to help curve the disease more quickly.

That means people who have: cancer... down sydnrome..

Heart conditions... severe obesity..

And women who are pregnant-- just to name a few-- would be eligible to get their vaccine ruth plato just the amount of people that are ill, like are fighting cancer to survive cancer, they don't need to have this on top of their problems. even with the new guidelines the state says health care providers can use their medical judgement when it comes to whether they vaccinate someone.

Ana torrea right now, shasta county still is working through getting people over 65 years old vaccinated.

Kerri schuette shasta health & human services agency we have to do the 65+ people first, and then we will get to the people who are 16-64 with those chronic health conditions.

The state's hopes to begin vaccinating this group by march 15th - depending on vaccine availability.

Kerri schuette shasta health & human services agency our plan is to vaccinate them when we have enough vaccine, but right now we just don't.

We are going to have to wait and see what the supply looks like at that time.

Public health says it doesn't know what its supply will look like by mid-march.

Shasta county public health says counties request the vaccine from the state but it's up to the state as to how much it delivers to the counties.