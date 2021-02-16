Calls For Accountability Grow After LAPD Officers Allegedly Shared Image Mocking George Floyd

Community activist Najee Ali read a statement Monday from the attorney for George Floyd's family in reaction to reports of a photo of the slain Black man with the words, "You take my breath away," in a Valentine-like format being circulated by Los Angeles Police Department employees.
LAPD officers accused of circulating George Floyd photo captioned, ‘You take my breath away’
KTLA
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is investigating reports of LAPD officers circulating a mock valentine..