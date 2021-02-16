Redding City Council to decide on adding another Neighborhood Police Unit

The Redding City Council will decide whether to add another Neighborhood Police Unit.

If the council approves the motion tomorrow night?four new officers would join the team.

These 4 officers would operate out of r-p-d's substation in downtown redding.

They would patrol the downtown area on bike and foot.

One person tells action news now he thinks a second neighbor police unit is a good idea.

Im all for it.

I think we need more police presence, especially in the downtown area.

Hopefully it deters some of the criminal activity that goes on, particularly in the evenings the new unit would cost 600- thousand dollars a year.

That's 150- thousand dollars per officer.

That's including salary, benefits, and equipment.

Tomorrow's redding city council meeting starts at 6 p-m.

