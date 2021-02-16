Day 2 of Covid-19 Vaccines In Josephine County

Yesterday, the mass vaccination clinic gave out first and second doses to more than 1,800 people.

Newswatch 12's tyler ridgle went to that vaccine event where there was one major difference from yesterday.

Tyler says: josephine county's mass vaccination event saw fewer people today as many people came a day ahead of their scheduled appointments.

Vo: yesterday people came to the vaccine event at the fairgrounds early in fear of vaccines running out.

The site manager at the event said compared to yesterday -- procedures have not changed -- but wait times were much shorter.

Sot: it's pretty much the same process.

We check their papers and make sure they're appropriate to be vaccinated, we get them vaccinated and we watch them and make sure they're safe to go and get them on their way.

Vo: one woman in phase 1 a who received her second dose of the covid vaccine today says she never feared vaccines running out today.

Sot: it was very simple, there was no line, there was no waiting.

I came, gave my paperwork,and had the booster and then i waited 15 minutes and that was it.

Vo: josephine county public health says it is working with community partners to get older adults vaccinated.

Tyler says: anyone hoping to receive the moderna vaccine will