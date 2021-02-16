‘Pink Snowbirds’ cycling around the United States

- the covid-19 shutdown was a - curse and a blessing for 22-- year-old liam carr and 24-- year-old timothee leger.- both lost their jobs and carr - dropped out of school when all- his college classes went online- now the two canadians - are taking to the road to sprea- awareness and raise money for - a cause close two their hearts.- news 25's grace boyles speaks - - - - with the pink snowbirds during- their pit stop on pass christia- to learn about- their journey and the reason- they embarked on it.- - two canadians, two bicylces, a- dog, and a 6,000 mile trek- sounds like an adventure- novel..

However there's nothing- fictious about childhood- friends liam carr and timothee- leger teaming up for a cycling- expedition across the united- states to raise money and - awareness for breast cancer-- a- disease that affected carr's- family.

- liam carr, pink snowbird: "the inspiration reallyu came from m- mom...- despite covid-19 travel - restrictions not allowing carr- and leger to bike across the- - - - border, the duo were still able- to get travel visas, so they- packed up their bikes in- boxes...- and flew to portland, maine to- begin their trip to - california.

- liam carr, pink snowbird: "we built the bikes..."

Timothee leger, pink snowbird:- "we were about to sail down the coast..."

When it comes to equipment, - lodging, and food the - - - - cyclying duo try to keep- everything cost efficient...- whether that means buying bikes- out of the back of- - - - someone's van, camping in their- two-man tent, or cooking their- food over a small burner stove.- timothee leger, pink snowbird:- "it's really the lowest budget.

They say you canhave- the champagne and caviar editio- of traveling and we're a bit- closer to the rice- and beans, like down here."

Liam carr, pink snowbird: "we are literally the rice and bean- because it's- been a lot of our diet so far - while biking across florida, th- pink snowbirds- welcomed a third member to thei- road trip: brody-- a stray- puppy they now pull in a bike - trailer that was donated to - them.

- timothee leger, pink snowbird:- "you know, the bigger he gets the bigger our legs have- to get to pull him, but all the- more to love."

Grace boyles, news 25: "after a pit stop in pass christian, the- pink snowbirds are- headed out tuesday morning to - finish the second half of their- journey.

Although the - two cyclists are only halfway - through their trek, they've - already learned a lifetime of - lessons in just four months."

Timothee leger, pink snowbird:- "i mean it's pretty cliche to say, but take time to smell - the flowers by the side of the- road.

I guess all the flowers - are frozen at this point, but - you - know take time to meet the- locals, taste the food and- - - - really experience the - hospitality, don't just bike by- it."

100 percent of the funds raised- by pink snowbirds will- go to the pink fund in michigan- where the money will then be- distributed to cancer patients- and their families to help- pay for any expenses that need- to be paid.

- in pass christian, grace boyles- news 25.- -