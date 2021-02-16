In this week's look at What's Right With Our Schools, we look at the program where students in several local schools get a chance working for Legacy Box.

Nick: legacy box is one of the biggest companies in the world digitizing old home movies,'s photos, film.

Customers send in their old media from all over the country and we digitize it.

And send it all back to them on a new medium that they can watch.

Natural sound: nick: i think you know a big value to us is being a part of the community.

And it's something that is driven else for a long time so i think this was a really good opportunity to where we can take students and provide them with work base learning.

It helps support and gives back to the community that we feel an obligation to.

Natural sound: this is our learning lab.

This is where we spend two hours a day being productive and making sure we get our work done.

Zykerria: i like it because i'm only doing school two hours a day.

And i don't have to sit in school all day.

It was something new from me i never expected that i would be doing something like this.

Mar shona: it takes away from bing, it gives you more responsibility in life and prepares you for the adult life.

That is why i like it, it helps get you there.

Jeanette: we have 11 students we have one junior and 10 seniors participating from brainerd high school.

East ridge also has eight students that are joining them so the brown students do schoolwork and the legacy box academy lab in the mornings.

And then they come out here in the afternoon and get to put in four hours and the workday and afternoons and learned this skill.

Natural sound: this is what we look forward to.

We look forward to graduation but it's that next step that we are looking for kids to do.

Christopher: because of the simple fact that the skills are there to learn here.

They will transfer anywhere.

One of the things about legacy box and southtree is that they believe in teamwork.

And we all know and i will on profession that we have to work on a team.

Crystal: the opportunity to earn money.

The opportunity to do schoolwork and in personal work on a job, to learn soft skills, to learn skills needed for beyond graduation, this has just provided that opportunity.

Nick: if the students can come out of here and complete their high school diploma, that is incredible.

If they can come out of here with a job and earn a living and understand what play skills, that is incredible.

And if we can layer onto that some of the life skills that you need to succeed in the world, i think that can be a really amazing thing for a lot of these students.

