Hot-Hitting Mastodons Topple Robert Morris for Pink Out Win

Straight.... speaking of the dons... the don women's volleyball team donning some pink unis for pink week hosting robert morris tonight..late in the first... set point for p-f- w... and they send it outside to katie crowe... and she breaks out the hammer... dons take the first 25-19...and they came out hot in the second... madi wurster... goes cross court for the kill... 10 on the night for the former south adams starfire...they can play a little defense too... here you see sydney boerst with the solo block..

She had 12 kills...but no one better than crowe tonight... the leo grad and reigning horizon league player of the week had a match high 18 kills... added 10 digs as well...her fourth double-double of the season... dons take the second 25-18... they win in three... these two teams back at it again tomorrow