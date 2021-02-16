New since six, hamilton county school board members will soon be voting on a proposed calendar for next school year.

The board discussed the calendar in their meeting tonight.

It includes a week-long fall break, a short week for thanksgiving, and a spring break that falls on the week of good friday and easter.

The proposed calendar was put together, after considering a community survey.

School board members will likely vote to approve the calendar, thursday.

Board members also continued their discussion on equity.

Last year, the superintendent and his administration presented data showing inequities in student performance, with minority or low income students performing lower than the majority of students.

Dr. bryan johnson's staff is working on ways to address this.

They've come up with an educational equity board policy that defines terms and directs the administration to come up with an educational equity plan.

"now what we'll go back and do is develop some action steps and give me a more focus on actual equity in the district such as looking deeply at the bench mark data and looking at how our subgroups are preforming and actually bring in some strategies or talking with them about what we can do to improve that."

Some school board members are asking that the proposed policy be revised to allow for quarterly review versus annual review.

