Roads impassable, scattered power outages

We now move to limestone county -- where officials declared all roads and bridges impassable after a number of accidents.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live from athens to show us the current conditions and what you need to know for tomorrow.... dan, it looks like percipitation has stopped here but the cold temperatures have turned all the rain into ice...the roads that earlier just looked wet are now clearly icy and speaking from personal experience i can tell you they are very slick... as a result of the weather a number of businesses closed early for the night -- including many restuarants and grocery stores -- leading to a heavy rush at waffle house...and tuesday all city of athens buildings as well as athens city schools will be closed... the county e-m-a declared the roads impassible this morning and says people should avoid travel tuesday unless there's an emergency... of course, the weather has also caused tree branches and limbs to fall all day ... we noted earlier that debris from one was covering parts of looney road...this also caused scattered power outages...the city said as of 8 o'clock there were about 47-hundred customers without power -- it had been as many as 6 thousand earlier... due to the nightfall and frozen roads the city says outages could continue throughout the night and into tomorrow as linemen work to safety restore service...live in athens, max cohan, waay 31 news..