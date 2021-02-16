How Hyundai Motorsport combines performance and sustainability with electric racing

Hyundai Motorsport will soon participate in the inaugural all-electric touring car championship PURE ETCR, which will commence later this year.

PURE ETCR will set the benchmark for electric racing around the world and accelerate the transition to emissions-free mobility.

Hyundai’s involvement marks the latest step in the company’s quest to make motorsport greener.

Hyundai Motorsport will compete in PURE ETCR with its new all-electric high-performance touring car, the Veloster N ETCR.

It heralds an exciting new era for Hyundai, which will see electric racing become one of the pillars of the company.