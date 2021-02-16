COVID-19: India records over 87 lakh vaccination

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on February 16 reported single-day spike of 9,121 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

81 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,55,813.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,09,25,710 which include 1,36,872 active infections.

More than 1,06,33,025 people have recovered from the virus with 11,805 new discharges in last 24 hours.

Till date the total vaccination is 87,20,822.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 6,15,664 samples were tested on February 15.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till February 15 are 20,73,22,298.