'Thinking of selling my vehicle': Commuter suffers as fuel prices rise

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked across parts of country, which irked commuters.

"I am thinking of selling my vehicle," a disappointed commuter in Delhi said.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at Rs 89.29/litre (increase by 30 paise) and Rs 79.70/litre (increase by 35 paise), respectively.

Meanwhile, commuters in Mumbai and Patna also expressed discontent over fuel hike.